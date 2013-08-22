E.ON's Huntington oil field in N.Sea resumes output -partner

OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Output at E.ON’s Huntington oil field in the U.K. North Sea resumed Monday after issues related to the cargo tank venting system on the platform shut output, Norwegian Energy Company, a partner in the field said on Thursday.

Production remains limited, however. “Only small volumes have been produced since August 19, and output is still subject to weather conditions,” Noreco said in a statement.

Next week, while a new technical installation is put in place, production will be temporarily shut if wind speeds drop below safe venting conditions, which is about 10 knots.

Afterwards, it is expected that production will ramp up to pre-shutdown levels of approximately 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 23,400 barrels per day of oil and 20 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, representing 5,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day net for Noreco.

E.ON operates the field with a 25 percent stake while other shareholders include Premier Oil plc (40 percent), Noreco (20 percent), and Iona Energy Inc. (15 percent).