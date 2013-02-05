FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huntington Ingalls eyes possible oil and gas orders for Avondale
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Huntington Ingalls eyes possible oil and gas orders for Avondale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc on Tuesday said it is actively pursuing infrastructure orders from the oil and natural gas industry for its Avondale, Louisiana, shipyard, which had been slated to close at the end of 2013.

The U.S. Navy shipbuilder said it is opening an office in Houston to go after orders, and is already in active discussions with various companies in the oil and gas sector.

Chris Kastner, corporate vice president and general manager of corporate development, told Reuters the company would reevaluate plans to close the Avondale facility, or lay off additional workers, depending on how the new business area did this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.