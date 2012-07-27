FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huntington Ingalls wins $1.5 bln U.S. Navy contract
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 10:48 PM / in 5 years

Huntington Ingalls wins $1.5 bln U.S. Navy contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries said it received a $1.5 billion contract from the U.S. Navy for the design and construction of the LPD 27 amphibious ship.

The shipbuilder, which was spun off from defence contractor Northrop Grumman Corp last year, said the 11th LPD will be built at its division Ingalls Shipbuilding.

The LPD ships are 684 feet long and 105 feet wide and displace about 25,000 tons. The ships can carry up to 800 troops and can transport and debark air cushion or conventional landing crafts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.