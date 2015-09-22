FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sea trials delayed for aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Sea trials delayed for aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The sea trial schedule for the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has been delayed six to eight weeks after shipboard tests fell behind schedule, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday.

The aircraft carrier, being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, is scheduled to be delivered to the Navy on March 31, 2016.

“The exact impact on ship delivery will be determined based on the results of sea trials,” the Navy said in a statement.

It said the work on the carrier, which is being built at a shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, was 93 percent complete. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.