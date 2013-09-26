FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union approve new contract at Huntington Ingalls' Avondale site
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 9:53 PM / 4 years ago

Union approve new contract at Huntington Ingalls' Avondale site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Union workers at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc shipyard outside New Orleans on Thursday voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement that runs through January 6, 2019, the company said in a statement.

The contract, approved by members of the New Orleans Metal Trades Council and the Metal Trades Department, will help position the company’s Avondale, Louisiana facility to compete for commercial work and avert closure, the company said.

The contract, which takes effect on Jan. 6, contains “a wage and benefits package designed to be competitive in the commercial industry in which Avondale is pursuing future work,” the company said. It announced plans to close the shipyard in 2010 unless it found other work to maintain production there.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.