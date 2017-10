Oct 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday cut the ratings of the city of Huntington Park, California's pension obligation bonds to A-minus from A-plus. The outlook is negative. S&P said that the city failed to budget and appropriate any lease payments for Huntington Park Public Financing Authority's series 2004A revenue refunding bond debt service costs and that failure caused a recent draw on surety reserves for the bonds.