FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU approves Huntsman's $1.1 bln buy of Rockwood unit, with conditions
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

EU approves Huntsman's $1.1 bln buy of Rockwood unit, with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp gained European Union regulatory approval on Wednesday for its proposed $1.1 billion takeover of Rockwood Holdings Inc’s titanium dioxide pigment business after agreeing to sell an asset.

Huntsman will become the largest processor of sulphate ores, a key raw material which is also a cheaper alternative to chloride ores, with the deal, making it the number two player in titanium dioxide, behind DuPont.

The European Commission said Huntsman pledged to sell its global TR52 business, which is its main titanium dioxide grade used for printing ink applications, to allay competition concerns.

The EU antitrust watchdog said the buyer of the TR52 business would be able to operate a viable business in competition with the merged entity and other companies. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.