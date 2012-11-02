Huntsman posts 3rd-qtr profit on strong polyurethane demand

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Huntsman Corp reported a quarterly profit in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for polyurethanes used in foam insulation.

The company reported a third-quarter profit of $116 million, or 48 cents per share, compared with a loss of $34 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Huntsman earned 70 cents per share.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $2.74 billion.

The Woodlands, Texas-based company makes chemicals used in industries such as automotive, aviation, textiles, construction, health care and agriculture.

Huntsman shares closed at $15.53 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.