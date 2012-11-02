FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huntsman posts 3rd-qtr profit on strong polyurethane demand
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Huntsman posts 3rd-qtr profit on strong polyurethane demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Huntsman Corp reported a quarterly profit in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for polyurethanes used in foam insulation.

The company reported a third-quarter profit of $116 million, or 48 cents per share, compared with a loss of $34 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Huntsman earned 70 cents per share.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $2.74 billion.

The Woodlands, Texas-based company makes chemicals used in industries such as automotive, aviation, textiles, construction, health care and agriculture.

Huntsman shares closed at $15.53 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.