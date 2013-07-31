UPDATE 1-Huntsman profit slides as paint pigment prices fall sharply

* Net income falls 62 pct to $47 mln

* Total revenue dips 3 pct to $2.83 bln

* Pigments unit’s revenue decreases 18 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Huntsman Corp posted a 62 percent drop in quarterly profit due largely to an oversupply of paint pigment that caused a sharp fall in prices.

Global titanium dioxide prices have remained low after producers such as DuPont, Cristal Global and Tronox Ltd last year restarted plants idled during the recession.

Demand for titanium dioxide, a white pigment that gives shine to car paints, sunscreen and toothpaste, is susceptible to changes in the global economy.

Huntsman said in April it was considering selling the volatile titanium dioxide business or adding assets to it.

Revenue in the pigments business decreased 18 percent to $334 million on lower average selling prices, which fell 26 percent in the second quarter.

Revenue in the polyurethanes unit, the company’s biggest , also fell by a percent largely due to decline in sales volumes for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, also known as MDI.

Sales of MDI, commonly used in foam insulation, were hurt by about $25 million in the European region after the company declared force majeure at one of its facilities in the Netherlands.

Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations in the face of unexpected events.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to $2.83 billion.

Net income fell to $47 million, or 19 cents per share, from $124 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 39 cents per share, in line with analysts’ estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Woodlands, Texas-based company’s shares closed at $18.13 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.