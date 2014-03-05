FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU launches indepth inquiry into Huntsman's purchase of Rockwood assets
March 5, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

EU launches indepth inquiry into Huntsman's purchase of Rockwood assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into chemicals group Huntsman’s purchase of assets owned by fellow chemicals producer Rockwood.

The Commission, the EU’s executive, has concerns the transaction may reduce competition in the 3 billion euro ($4 billion) European market for sulphate-based titanium dioxide, used in products such as toothpaste, window frames and paper.

It has until July 22 to take a decision on whether the purchase conforms with EU competition law.

Huntsman plans to acquire Rockwood’s units producing titanium dioxide and functional additives, colour pigments, timber treatments and other chemicals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
