Huntsman beats estimates on higher polyurethane prices
February 12, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Huntsman beats estimates on higher polyurethane prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Huntsman Corp’s quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates as it managed to raise prices on polyurethane, used in foam insulation.

The company, however, reported a net loss of $40 million, or 17 cents per share, due to restructuring costs and early extinguishment of debt.

Huntsman posted a profit of $105 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Huntsman earned 24 cents per share.

Net sales fell less than a percent to $2.62 billion.

Analysts had estimated a profit of 23 cents per share on revenue of $2.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

