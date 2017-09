July 29 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Huntsman Corp’s quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by increased prices for its products and higher demand from energy, additives and agricultural markets.

Net profit increased to $119 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $47 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $2.99 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)