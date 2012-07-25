Huron Consulting profit misses estimates, sees strong full year

July 25 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc posted second-quarter results that fell way below analysts’ estimates as its health and education consulting segment underperformed, but the company forecast a better-than-expected full year.

The company’s net income from continuing operations fell to $6.3 million, or 28 cents per share, from $9.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $144.7 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 47 cents per share on revenue of $154 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast full-year revenue before reimbursable expenses to be between $630 million to $650 million and adjusted profit of $2.30 to $2.45 per share.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $2.21 per share on revenue of $635.7 million.

Shares of the company closed at $31.09 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.