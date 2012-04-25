FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Huron Consulting 1st-qtr profit falls, stock down
April 25, 2012 / 10:20 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Huron Consulting 1st-qtr profit falls, stock down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees 2012 rev $620 mln to $660 mln

* Sees 2012 EPS $1.80 to $2.05

* Shares down as much as 17 pct after market

* Q1 EPS $0.04 vs $0.19 year ago

* Q1 rev up marginally at $138.6 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc posted a fall in its first-quarter profit, hurt by a decline in earnings from its healthcare practice, and forecast a full-year profit below analysts’ estimates.

The consulting services company’s shares fell as much as 17 percent in extended trade.

For the full-year, Huron expects a profit of $1.80 to $2.05 per share and revenue in the range of $620 million to $660 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting it to earn $2.18 per share excluding one-time items, on revenue of $655.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the January-March quarter, Huron’s net income was $856,000, or 4 cents per share, compared with $4.1 million, or 19 cents per share a year ago.

Operating income at the Health and Education consulting segment, which contributes about two-thirds of its revenue, fell 17 percent over the year-ago quarter to $21.5 million.

Revenue rose marginally to $138.6 million.

Shares of the Chicago-based company were down 14 percent at $33.46 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $38.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

