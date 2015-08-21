FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Danny elevated to category 3, may weaken today - U.S.NHC
August 21, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Hurricane Danny elevated to category 3, may weaken today - U.S.NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hurricane Danny has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Danny, the first hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, was about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of the Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), the NHC said.

“Danny is moving into an area of unfavorable upper-level winds, and a weakening trend is expected to begin later today,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Hurricanes range in severity from Category 1 to catastrophic Category 5. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Crosby)

