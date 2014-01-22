FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea firm Hurricane to float on London's junior market
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

North Sea firm Hurricane to float on London's junior market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - North Sea-focused oil firm Hurricane Energy announced plans to float on London’s junior AIM market in February, in an initial public offering (IPO) which will value the company at around 272 million pounds ($447.8 million).

The company said it would raise around 18 million pounds from investors upon listing plus another 31.4 million through the conversion of loan notes and a warrant at the time of the IPO.

Hurricane, which has oil licences off the west coast of the Shetland Islands north of Scotland, said it planned to use the funds to drill a well to appraise its Lancaster oil discovery.

A spokesman for Hurricane said oil major BP was amongst the investors in the company, having invested in a funding round last March.

It expects to have its shares admitted to trading on AIM on Feb. 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.