Isaac shut 12 pct of Gulf Coast refining capacity -Energy Dept
August 28, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

Isaac shut 12 pct of Gulf Coast refining capacity -Energy Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - About 12 percent of the U.S. Gulf Coast’s refining capacity, or 936,000 barrels per day, was shut down as Hurricane Isaac made a beeline for the Louisiana coast, forcing five refiners to temporarily halt operations, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday.

The department revised lower the offline refining capacity, from 1.32 million bpd on Monday afternoon after Marathon Petroleum Corp, which initially had planned to shut down its 490,000 bpd refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, continued to operate the plant at reduced rates.

Three more refineries, with additional 1.23 million bpd are operating at reduced rates, the department said.

