FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Isaac shuts 12 pct of US Gulf Coast refining capacity -Energy Dept
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Isaac shuts 12 pct of US Gulf Coast refining capacity -Energy Dept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - About 12 percent of the U.S. Gulf Coast's
refining capacity, or 936,000 barrels per day, was shut down as Hurricane Isaac
made a beeline for the Louisiana coast, forcing five refiners to temporarily
halt operations, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday.
    The department revised lower the offline refining capacity, from 1.32
million bpd on Monday afternoon after Marathon Petroleum Corp, which
initially had planned to shut down its 490,000 bpd refinery in Garyville,
Louisiana, continued to operate the plant at reduced rates.
    Three more refineries, including Marathon's Garyville, with additional 1.23
million bpd are operating at reduced rates, the department said. 
        
 Refineries shut down (or shutting down) as of 1:30 pm EDT Tuesday
 Refiner                 Location                Capacity ('000 bpd)
 Chalmette Refining      Chalmette, LA                 192,500
 Motiva                  Convent, LA                   235,000
 Phillips 66             Belle Chasse, LA              247,000
 Placid Refining         Port Allen, LA                57,000
 Valero                  Norco, LA                     205,000
 Refineries with reduced rates
 Refiner                 Location                Capacity('000 bpd)
 ExxonMobil              Baton Rouge, LA               502,500
 Marathon                Garyville, LA                 490,000
 Motiva                  Norco, LA                     233,500
 Refineries with normal ops
 Refiner                 Location                Capacity('000 bpd)
 Chevron                 Pascagoula, MS               330,000 
 Shell                   Saraland, AL                   80,000
 Alon                    Krotz Springs,LA               80,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.