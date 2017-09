Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hurriyet Gazetecilik :

* Said on Thursday to raise its wholly owned subsidiary Nartek Bilisim capital to TRY 31.7 million ($13.94 million) from TRY 2 mln

* Said Nartek Bilisims debts to Hurriyet Gazetecilik, TRY 13.7 million, will be compensated by capital raise

* Said capital raise Nartek Bilisim will be allocated in cash

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: