ISTANBUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Turkish newspaper publisher Hurriyet Gazetecilik said it had a net losss of 235.7 million lira ($132 million) last year, widening from a loss of 40.1 million lira in 2010.

Sales rose 9.38 percent last year to 868.74 million lira. ($1 = 1.7856 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)