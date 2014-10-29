FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian cruise liner Hurtigruten recommends takeover bid
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Norwegian cruise liner Hurtigruten recommends takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian cruise line operator Hurtigruten has recommended a takeover offer from a group of investors led by several board members, valuing the firm at about 2.94 billion crowns ($444 million), the firm said on Monday.

Investors led by Chairman Trygve Hegnar and board member Petter Stordalen, a wealthy hotel tycoon, offered 7.00 crowns per share for Hurtigruten, which operates scenic cruises along the fjords of the Norwegian coast.

The bid is at a 55.6 percent premium on the stock’s last close. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.