Norwegian cruise liner Hurtigruten recommends takeover bid

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian cruise line operator Hurtigruten has recommended a takeover offer from a group of investors led by several board members, valuing the firm at about 2.94 billion crowns ($444 million), the firm said on Monday.

Investors led by Chairman Trygve Hegnar and board member Petter Stordalen, a wealthy hotel tycoon, offered 7.00 crowns per share for Hurtigruten, which operates scenic cruises along the fjords of the Norwegian coast.

The bid is at a 55.6 percent premium on the stock’s last close. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)