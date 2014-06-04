FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky expects production from Bay du Nord field in early 2020s
June 4, 2014

Husky expects production from Bay du Nord field in early 2020s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc said on Wednesday it expected to begin production from the recently discovered Bay du Nord field offshore the Canadian province of Newfoundland sometime early in the next decade.

Malcolm Maclean, senior vice president, Atlantic region, for Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, said at an investor presentation that the development would be the first for the Flemish Pass region, 500 kilometers (300 miles) northeast of the provincial capital, St. John‘s.

The field was discovered by Statoil ASA, while Husky has a 35 percent stake in the find. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

