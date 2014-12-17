FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Husky Energy expects spending to drop by a third in 2015
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Husky Energy expects spending to drop by a third in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency to Canadian dollar from U.S. dollar; Incorporates earlier correction that corrected the portion of spending on upstream projects to three-quarters from 44 percent)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No. 3 integrated oil company, said it expects capital spending to drop by a third in 2015 from 2014 as oil prices continue to tumble.

The company said it would spend C$3.4 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2015, about three-quarters of which would be on upstream projects.

Husky estimated that its capital spending for 2014 would be about C$5.1 billion, up from the C$4.8 billion it had planned earlier. ($1 = 1.1628 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.