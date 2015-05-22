FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky, CNOOC sign 10-yr gas deal with Indonesian fertiliser firm
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 3:09 AM / 2 years ago

Husky, CNOOC sign 10-yr gas deal with Indonesian fertiliser firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd (HCML) signed a 10-year 373 billion cubic feet (bcf) gas sales-purchase agreement with Indonesian fertiliser firm Petrokimia Gresik at an industry conference in Jakarta on Friday.

Husky-CNOOC, whose major stakeholders are Husky Energy Inc and CNOOC Ltd, has operations off the northeast coast of Java and around Madura. No further information on the deal was immediately available.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

