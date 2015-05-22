Husky, CNOOC sign 10-yr gas deal with Indonesian fertiliser firm

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd (HCML) signed a 10-year 373 billion cubic feet (bcf) gas sales-purchase agreement with Indonesian fertiliser firm Petrokimia Gresik at an industry conference in Jakarta on Friday.

Husky-CNOOC, whose major stakeholders are Husky Energy Inc and CNOOC Ltd, has operations off the northeast coast of Java and around Madura. No further information on the deal was immediately available.