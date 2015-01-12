FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy expects to halt Ohio refinery production for week
January 12, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Husky Energy expects to halt Ohio refinery production for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc said on Monday that it expected production to be suspended at its Lima, Ohio, refinery for about a week after a fire in the isocracker unit on Saturday.

“Plans are being advanced to resume operations,” the company said in a statement Monday. “The refinery can operate without the isocracker unit, which processes about 25,000 barrels per day.”

The company said it would continue to supply customers throughout this period. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

