Husky Energy forecasts higher capex for 2017

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday it expected to increase production in 2017 as it aims to grow margins.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it expected average production of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for 2017, up from 318,000-320,000 boe/d it expected in 2016.

Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company forecast 2017 capital expenditure of C$2.6 billion-C$2.7 billion ($1.98 billion-$2.06 billion), up from its 2016 forecast of C$2 billion.

($1 = 1.3122 Canadian dollars)