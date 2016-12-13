FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Husky Energy forecasts higher capex for 2017
December 13, 2016 / 11:39 AM / 8 months ago

Husky Energy forecasts higher capex for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday it expected to increase production in 2017 as it aims to grow margins.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it expected average production of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for 2017, up from 318,000-320,000 boe/d it expected in 2016.

Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company forecast 2017 capital expenditure of C$2.6 billion-C$2.7 billion ($1.98 billion-$2.06 billion), up from its 2016 forecast of C$2 billion.

($1 = 1.3122 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

