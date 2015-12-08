FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy expects capital budget to remain flat in 2016
December 8, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Husky Energy expects capital budget to remain flat in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Husky Energy said it will keep its 2016 budget nearly unchanged from 2015, joining peers who are reining in spending to cope with a massive fall in oil prices.

The company said it would spend C$2.9 billion to C$3.1 billion in 2016, compared with an estimated C$3 billion this year.

Husky also said it is looking to sell some of its midstream assets in Alberta’s Lloydminster region, to strengthen its balance sheet and meet its debt obligations. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

