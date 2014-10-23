FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Husky says Mid-Valley pipeline curtailment into Lima refinery may last into 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Husky Energy expects curtailment on Sunoco Logistics Partners’ Mid-Valley pipeline could reduce crude throughput into Husky’s 160,000 barel-per-day Lima, Ohio, refinery by up to 15,000 bpd into 2015, the company said on Thursday in a third-quarter earnings call.

The 280,000 bpd Mid-Valley pipeline runs from Longview, Texas, to Samaria, Michigan, and passes through Lima.

Husky previously said in late July that throughput at the Ohio refinery would be reduced by 15,000 bpd until the end of the year because of reduced capacity on the Mid-Valley pipeline. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

