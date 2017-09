CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 (Reuters) - Husky Energy said on Monday it will sell 65 percent ownership in select midstream energy assets in Canada to Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and Power Asset Holdings Ltd for C$1.7 billion ($1.34 billion).

The company also reported a first-quarter net earnings loss of C$458 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.2678 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Alan Crosby)