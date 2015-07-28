FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Husky Energy profit falls 81 pct due to lower oil prices
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Husky Energy profit falls 81 pct due to lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects production figure in last paragraph to 337,000 from 337 million)

July 28 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, reported a nearly 81 percent fall in quarterly profit as it struggles to cope with weak oil and gas prices.

The company’s net income fell to C$120 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$628 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

A one-time provision of $157 million for a corporate tax increase in Alberta and other items also affected the company’s second-quarter net income.

However, total production rose slightly to 337,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 334,000. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.