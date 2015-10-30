FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Husky Energy swings to Q3 loss, says has cut 1,400 jobs
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Canada's Husky Energy swings to Q3 loss, says has cut 1,400 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, swung to a quarterly loss due to a C$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) after-tax impairment charge.

The company said it has cut about 1,400 jobs till the end of the third quarter ended Sept. 30 and that it also wrote down C$167 million related to legacy oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. (bit.ly/1jWt8XA)

Husky reported a net loss of C$4.1 billion, or C$4.19 per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of C$571 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. It also posted a profit in the second quarter. ($1 = C$1.3143) (Reporting by Nia Williams and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
