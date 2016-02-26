FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
February 26, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Husky Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No. 3 integrated oil company, posted a smaller quarterly loss from a year ago, when it had incurred an impairment charge.

The Calgary-based company posted a loss of C$69 million ($51 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$603 million, or 65 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a non-cash charge of C$622 million related to the impairment of mature assets in western Canada. ($1 = C$1.35) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

