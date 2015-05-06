FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy's profit plunges 71 pct
May 6, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Husky Energy's profit plunges 71 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, reported a 71 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by weak oil and gas prices.

The company’s net income fell to C$191 million ($159 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from C$662 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Husky said the earnings included C$203 million in deferred tax recovery. ($1 = C$1.20) (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

