Feb 24 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, said it filed a shelf offering to raise up to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion).

The company, controlled by billionaire Hong Kong investor Li Ka-shing, said the shelf offering will remain in effect until March 22, 2017. ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)