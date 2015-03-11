FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 1,000 laid off by Husky oil sands contractor, union says
March 11, 2015 / 9:29 PM / 3 years ago

About 1,000 laid off by Husky oil sands contractor, union says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11 (Reuters) - About 1,000 construction workers employed by a contractor at Husky Energy Inc’s Sunrise oil sands project were laid off unexpectedly on Wednesday, a union official confirmed.

Izzy Huygen, a Fort McMurray, Alberta, representative of the Christian Labour Association of Canada, said many of the workers had expected their positions to remain until summer, but were informed of the layoffs on Wednesday morning.

They were employed by Saipem SpA’s Canadian unit, which could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

