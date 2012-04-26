FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky takes heavy oil upgrader down for work
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Husky takes heavy oil upgrader down for work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc
 has taken its Western Canadian heavy oil upgrader down
for minor maintenance this month, and plans major maintenance in
May on the production vessel for its offshore Newfoundland oil
field.	
    Husky said the 82,000 barrel a day Lloydminster upgrader on
the Alberta-Saskatchewan border will be down for 20 days and is
expected to be back in full operation in early May.	
    Meanwhile, the SeaRose, the floating production, offloading
and storage vessel for the White Rose oil project in the North
Atlantic, will sail to dry dock for 125 days of planned
maintenance next month, the company said. The outage is factored
into Husky's annual production target.

