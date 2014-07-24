FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy profit rises 4 pct as production increases
July 24, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Husky Energy profit rises 4 pct as production increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, reported a 4 percent increase in second-quarter earnings, helped by an 8 percent rise in production.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$628 million ($586 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, from C$605 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Total production rose to 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

$1 = 1.0719 Canadian dollars Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
