Husky Energy profit rises 4 pct as production increases

July 24 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, reported a 4 percent increase in second-quarter earnings, helped by an 8 percent rise in production.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$628 million ($586 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, from C$605 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Total production rose to 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.