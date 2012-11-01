FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy quarterly production falls
November 1, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Husky Energy quarterly production falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, reported lower quarterly production as planned maintenance work at its SeaRose and Terra Nova projects impacted output.

Total production before royalties averaged 285,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter compared with 309,000 boepd last year, the company said in a statement.

Net income rose slightly to C$526 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, from C$521 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, chairman of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, produces oil and gas in Canada and Southeast Asia and operates refineries in British Columbia and Ohio.

