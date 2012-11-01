FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky says oil sands project on budget and schedule
November 1, 2012

Husky says oil sands project on budget and schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc expects no cost overrun or delay at its C$2.5 billion ($2.5 billion) Sunrise oil sands project in Alberta, despite a tightening labor supply and growing industry-wide inflation, Chief Executive Asim Ghosh said on Thursday.

“We have a reasonable handle on where we are. So we see nothing in terms of what have which indicates a blowout either in money or in timing,” Ghosh said during a conference call.

The first stage of Sunrise, a joint venture with BP Plc , is scheduled to produce 60,000 barrels a day starting in 2014.

