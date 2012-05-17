Husky Energy opens Saskatchewan carbon-capture plant

* CCS facility to capture 250 tonnes/day of CO2

* Gas to be used to boost heavy oil production

* Costs not disclosed

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc said on Thursday it has begun operating a carbon-capture and storage facility at an ethanol manufacturing plant at Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, and will use the gas to boost output from its heavy oil fields in the region.

Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, said the project will capture 250 tonnes a day of carbon-dioxide produced during the ethanol fermentation process, liquefy it and then truck it to Husky’s heavy oil fields, where it will be injected into the ground to boost production.

Husky opened the facility less than a month after TransAlta Corp and its partners abandoned plans for a C$1.4 billion ($1.38 billion) carbon-capture facility attached to a coal-fired power plant west of Edmonton, Alberta, in part because it could not find customers for the captured gas.

Husky did not release the cost of its project. However, the government of the province of Saskatchewan contributed C$9 million and the federal government paid C$14.5 million.

Husky shares rose 12 Canadian cents to C$22.99 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.