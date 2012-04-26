FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Husky Q1 profit falls on lower gas prices, margins
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 26, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Husky Q1 profit falls on lower gas prices, margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

April 25 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc on Wednesday posted a 6 percent decline in first-quarter profit as a result of lower natural gas prices and tighter refining margins.

Canada’s third-largest oil producer and refiner reported net income of C$591 million or 60 Canadian cents per share for January-March, down from C$626 million or 70 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Husky - controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, chairman of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd - produces oil and gas in Canada and Southeast Asia and operates refineries in British Columbia and Ohio.

Husky said cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to fund new projects and drilling, was C$1.17 billion or C$1.20 per share for the period, compared with C$1.16 billion or C$1.30 Canadian cents per share last year.

Total production before royalties averaged 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 310,000 boe/d a year earlier.

Shares of the company, valued at about C$23.41 billion, closed up 0.3 percent at C$24.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.