Husky says Terra Nova oil field running at reduced rate
October 23, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Husky says Terra Nova oil field running at reduced rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Terra Nova oilfield offshore Atlantic Canada is currently running at reduced rates of a few thousand barrels per day below normal levels, Husky Energy said in a third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Husky has a 13 percent working interest on the Terra Nova field, which is operated by Suncor Energy Inc. In July the field produced 32,300 barrels per day.

Last month Suncor completed planned maintenance lasting four weeks at Terra Nova. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by James Dalgleish)

