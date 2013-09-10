FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Husky Energy to proceed with Lima refinery revamp -local media
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2013 / 6:52 PM / in 4 years

Husky Energy to proceed with Lima refinery revamp -local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc , Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, will proceed with a $300 million plan that will let its 160,000 barrel per day Lima, Ohio, refinery process up to 40,000 bpd of Canadian heavy crude by 2017, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The Lima News said on its website that Husky officials confirmed in a meeting with the paper and local official that they would go ahead with the plan. A spokesperson for the company could not be immediately reached for comment.

While construction will begin next year, most of the work will be completed during maintenance turnarounds scheduled for the fall of 2015 and 2016.

The company first said it was considering the project last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.