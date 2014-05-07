FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy profit jumps on higher crude, natgas prices
May 7, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Husky Energy profit jumps on higher crude, natgas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, said its first-quarter profit rose 24 percent, helped by stronger prices for its crude oil, natural gas liquids and bitumen.

Average realized pricing in the first quarter ended March 31 rose to $87.32 per barrel from $68.32 a year earlier.

The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said net income rose to C$662 million ($608 million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, from C$535 million, or 54 Canadian cents. ($1 = 1.0893 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

