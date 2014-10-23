FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy profit rises 11.5 pct as production increases
October 23, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Husky Energy profit rises 11.5 pct as production increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil company, reported an 11.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by an increase in production.

The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said net income rose to C$571 million, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$512 million a year earlier.

Net income was flat on a per share basis at 52 Canadian cents per share.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said total production rose about 10 percent to 341,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 309,000 boepd, a year earlier. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

