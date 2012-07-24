FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Husky Energy profit falls on lower production, crude prices
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 11:19 AM / 5 years ago

Husky Energy profit falls on lower production, crude prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, Canada’s No.3 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 36 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower production and weaker realized crude oil prices.

Net income fell to C$431 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, from C$669 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company earned 45 Canadian cents per share on an adjusted basis.

Production in the quarter averaged 281,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 311,600 boe/d in the year-ago quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.