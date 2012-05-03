Small fire hinders Husky's White Rose oil field

CALGARY, Alberta, May 3 (Reuters) - A small fire ignited at a power generator aboard the production vessel at Husky Energy Inc’s White Rose oil field in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland, the province’s energy regulator said on Thursday.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said the unit was shut down and the fire was extinguished without injury. Systems and operations on the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel have returned to normal, the regulator said.