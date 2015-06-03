FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
June 3, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Husqvarna CEO says 2016 margin target still stands-Swedish daily DI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - Swedish outdoor appliances maker Husqvarna is maintaining its 2016 profitability goal, despite the anticipated impact from a stronger dollar, its top chief told Swedish business daily Dagens Industri.

Husqvarna, which competes with the likes of Stanley Black & Decker, Deere and Toro, has set a goal to improve its operating margin to 10 percent in 2016 from around 5 percent in 2013.

Chief Executive Kai Warn said it would be reasonable to target an operating margin of 5 percent in 2018 for the Consumer Brands division, which had a negative margin of 0.3 percent in the first quarter.

“I believe that a really well-run business could generate a close to 6-7 percent operating margin,” he said, adding that the previous goal of a 5 percent margin in North America was not a primary goal anymore.

“But we can very well be transparent and say that there is nothing to indicate that we will not reach that in 2016. The goal is still reasonable,” Warn said.

Husqvarna’s North American business reported an operating margin of 2.5 percent last year, up from break-even in 2013. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

