STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Husqvarna CEO Kai Warn and CFO Ulf Liljedahl in phone interview: * CEO says cost savings running above annualised level of 220 million sek * CEO says so far looks like Q3 will be a seasonally average quarter * CFO says given current sek level to euro, 2014 FX impact seen at a negative

60-80 million sek versus previous view 100-120 million sek