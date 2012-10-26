FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Husqvarna says eyeing cost base amid economic uncertainty
October 26, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna says eyeing cost base amid economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Husqvarna : * Says looking ahead, we see many of our trade partners managing their

inventory levels conservatively, as the global economic uncertainty is

expected to continue for 2013 * Says intensify preparation of the group for 2013; securing new product

launches and enhanced customer service as well as measures to improve

efficiency by reducing the fixed cost base and increasing flexibility * Says more details will be communicated during the fourth quarter 2012 * Says preseason demand for seasonal products such as snow throwers was soft

