BRIEF-Husqvarna says eyeing cost base amid economic uncertainty

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Husqvarna : * Says looking ahead, we see many of our trade partners managing their

inventory levels conservatively, as the global economic uncertainty is

expected to continue for 2013 * Says intensify preparation of the group for 2013; securing new product

launches and enhanced customer service as well as measures to improve

efficiency by reducing the fixed cost base and increasing flexibility * Says more details will be communicated during the fourth quarter 2012 * Says preseason demand for seasonal products such as snow throwers was soft